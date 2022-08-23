ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Walking Dead season 11 return date: when is episode 17 airing on AMC?

By Bradley Russell
 5 days ago

The Walking Dead season 11 is back very soon. A new trailer from SDCC has even given us an exact release date for episode 17 (and beyond), which you can see below. So that means we finally know the complete roadmap for the show's final episodes as it prepares to shamble off into the sunset. With news that the finale will complete the story and not leave us hanging , it's crucial that we're all on the same page before The Walking Dead draws to a close. We'll run you through what to expect from The Walking Dead season 11, episode 17 release, as well as where fans in the UK can watch the final act of AMC's undead saga.

The Walking Dead season 11 return date: when is episode 17 airing?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQJ6u_0bXhmC3O00

(Image credit: AMC)

The Walking Dead season 11, episode 17 will air on October 2 on AMC and AMC Plus. It's expected to air a day later on Disney Plus in the UK, though that's not been officially confirmed as of writing. If the show also follows the season's recent trends, each Walking Dead episode will also be available a week early on AMC Plus after the first episode.

The Walking Dead season 11's final part will air on AMC in the US and on Disney Plus a day later in the UK.

The Walking Dead season 11 release schedule and episode count

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9bUG_0bXhmC3O00

(Image credit: AMC)

The Walking Dead season 11 consists of 24 episodes, split into three parts. The first eight episodes aired from August 2021 to October 2021. The second part has now finished airing, having run from February 2022 to April 2022. The third part will begin October 2. It should air weekly, but we don't know for certain yet. If that's the case, the final episode will air on November 20.

  • The Walking Dead season 11, episode 1 – August 22
  • The Walking Dead season 11, episode 2 – August 29
  • The Walking Dead season 11, episode 3 – September 5
  • The Walking Dead season 11, episode 4 – September 12
  • The Walking Dead season 11, episode 5 – September 19
  • The Walking Dead season 11, episode 6 – September 26
  • The Walking Dead season 11, episode 7 – October 3
  • The Walking Dead season 11, episode 8 – October 10
  • The Walking Dead season 11, episode 9 – February 20
  • The Walking Dead season 11, episode 10 – February 27
  • The Walking Dead season 11, episode 11 – March 6
  • The Walking Dead season 11, episode 12 – March 13
  • The Walking Dead season 11, episode 13 – March 20
  • The Walking Dead season 11, episode 14 – March 27
  • The Walking Dead season 11, episode 15 – April 3
  • The Walking Dead season 11, episode 16 – April 10
  • The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17  - October 2
  • The Walking Dead season 11 episodes 18-24 - TBA

Need to fill out your watchlist? Here are some of the best shows on Disney Plus and best movies on Disney Plus .

