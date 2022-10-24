The Walking Dead season 11 release schedule: when is episode 21 on AMC?

The Walking Dead season 11 is almost at its conclusion – with four episodes of the final batch having already aired, there are only four more to go before the long-running horror series is over for good. With Daryl, Maggie, and the gang's story about to come to an end (before they front their own spin-off series anyway), those who have been tuning in since 2010 are not going to want to miss an episode – especially now that episode 20 saw tensions mounting in the Commonwealth.

That's where we – and this article, more specifically – come in. Below, we run you through what day to expect The Walking Dead season 11, episode 21, what time it'll be arriving depending on where you're based, and which streaming service you will need to watch it, too. So get cracking on episode 20 if you've not yet checked it out, and keep scrolling for all you need to know about your next zombie fix…

The Walking Dead season 11, episode 21 airs at 6:00 PM Pacific/9:00 PM Eastern on Sunday, October 30 on AMC and AMC Plus . AMC Plus subscribers can also watch the new episode a week early... i.e. right now! It will be available at the same time on Disney Plus in the UK, though due to time differences that makes the release date around 2:00 AM BST on Monday, October 31. Perfect for a spooky Halloween watch!

Where can you watch The Walking Dead season 11?

The Walking Dead season 11 release schedule and episode count

(Image credit: AMC)

The Walking Dead season 11 consists of 24 episodes, split into three parts. The first eight episodes aired from August 2021 to October 2021. The second part aired from February 2022 to April 2022. The third part began on October 2 and airs weekly, with the final episode dropping on November 20, 2022.

The Walking Dead season 11, episodes 1 – 20 – out now!

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 21 – October 30

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 22 – November 6

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 – November 13

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 24 – November 20

