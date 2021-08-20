Cancel
Ford taking on even bigger role for Wolverines

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
Zy Ford wasn’t sure if football would be part of his future after high school, which is why he enlisted in the Army National Guard last November.

He had just completed a strong junior season at East Webster, and college coaches began to take notice.

The scholarship offers started pouring in, and Ford is now very much focused on football at the next level.

“I went from joining the military, not thinking I was going to get any offers at all, to 20 in three months,” Ford said. “It’s been crazy. It came out of the blue – I didn’t see it coming at all.”

Louisiana Tech, Memphis and Southern Miss were among the schools pursuing him. Ford committed to Louisiana Tech on Aug. 18.

East Webster coach Ron Price said it’s easy to see why so many schools are suddenly interested in the 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker and running back.

“Zy is the hardest-working guy on our team, he’s the first one to the weight room, he’s the last one to leave,” Price said. “… When guys work that hard, I can’t tell you how thrilled I was when he got his first Division I offer.”

Ford transferred to East Webster from Starkville before last season. That meant he had to get used to being a two-way player, which is a must-have skill at the Class 2A level.

He struggled at first.

“I cramped up the first four games. I was not used to that right there,” Ford said.

But he adjusted and posted some impressive numbers on defense: 96 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and 4 sacks. On offense, he rushed for 514 yards and eight touchdowns.

Due to some key personnel losses, Ford will take on a larger offensive role this fall. He’ll also be playing a different position on defense, moving from outside linebacker to inside as the Wolverines switch to a 4-3 scheme.

“This year he’s going to have to carry the ball a whole lot more, and we’re going to count on him to be our stone wall on defense, too,” Price said. “So, a lot of pressure on him.”

Ford feels he’s ready for it, and with his six-month National Guard stint out of the way, it’s all football for him now.

“This year I’m focusing on giving my teammates the opportunity to go play college football,” he said. “I’ve got my opportunity; I’ve got what I prayed for. It’s time to get those guys where they want to be.”

