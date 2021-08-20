Cancel
Booneville, MS

Nanney embraces throwback style of play

By DILLON BARNES Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
J.D. Nanney is cool with being called “old school.” In fact, he refers to himself that way.

The look of linebackers in football is ever-evolving to smaller, quicker players, who can excel against the pass-happy offenses of the modern gridiron game.

But tucked away at Booneville High School is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound tackling machine who is out to prove he still has a place on the field.

“I’ve played football from the second grade on. I just love hitting people. It’s fun,” Nanney said. “Nowadays it’s like, ‘Oh, let me be a wide receiver and catch a ball.’ But no, I’d rather hit somebody.”

Nanney had an explosive junior season with a team-high 122 tackles in nine games, as he made the switch from a 3-4 outside linebacker to playing in the middle.

The senior is undergoing a scheme change this season as the Blue Devils transition to a 4-3, with Nanney being the focal point in the middle of that defense.

It’ll be a different look for opposing offenses, but Nanney will have adjustments to make, too. Gone are last year’s big men like Billy Johnson and Ben Mauney who commanded double teams up front. Instead, it’ll be a much smaller defense around Nanney, but he’s excited to prove that he can replicate his tackling efficiency.

“Not seeing those guys up there gives me a little chip on my shoulder. I know they helped me more than anything to keep those blockers off of me, so I know, this year, I’ll have to sift through more traffic to get the job done,” Nanney said.

As much as Booneville head coach Mike Mattox praises his defensive star’s ability to live in the backfield, as evidenced by his 23 career tackles-for-loss, he equally touts the leader Nanney is for his team.

A four-year starter in football with plenty of accolades, he rode the bench in both the Blue Devils’ state runner-up finish in basketball and their Class 3A state championship in baseball last school year.

There is no ego with Nanney. It’s a quality made for a linebacker equipped to lead a defense • and an entire team.

“It’s great to have him coming back,” said Mattox. “He’ll be our leader on the field. He’ll be our leader off the field. He leads by example.”

Related

