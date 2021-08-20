Multi-talented Sanford blossoms on football field

Football is just one of Alex Sanford Jr.’s many talents.

As a middle linebacker, the Oxford junior was plenty impressive last season. He made 116 tackles, 23 tackles-for-loss and 4 sacks. He’s an SEC prospect who already has an offer from Ole Miss.

But there is much more to Sanford than football, which is a reflection of how he’s been raised. Sanford plays the drums, he used to skateboard, and he’s a blue belt in karate.

He’s only been playing football for about five years.

“It’s all his choice. We don’t put the pressure on him,” said his father, Alex Sanford Sr. “I want him to be a gentleman, a good person, good character. Athletics is just a plus.”

Athletics has been a positive trait in the Sanford family for generations. Willie Donnell Chapman Sr. • Alex Sr.’s father – played football at South Panola and is a fifth degree black belt. Donnell Chapman Jr. also played at South Panola and is now Alex Jr.’s personal trainer and karate instructor.

Alex Jr. says that karate helps him a lot on the football field.

“Karate helps with mental discipline, and it helps with your body and endurance,” he said.

Alex Sr. actually did not play football. He grew up in Milwaukee, and he chose to attend a school that emphasized music and kept him away from rough elements.

It’s not a place Alex Sr. wanted to raise a family, so the Sanfords moved to Oxford about five years ago.

“In Milwaukee, all the thugs are on the fence while you’re trying to play football,” he said. “There’s just other things going on. I just wanted (my kids) to have a chance. We wanted to let the reins go and let them explore.”

In his explorations, Alex Jr. discovered he loved football. So he tossed aside his skateboard and is now blossoming into one of the best defenders in the state.

This season, the 6-foot-3, 231-pounder will mainly play defensive end but will still see time at linebacker.

“He’s a versatile guy, can do a lot of different things,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “Part of it is you want your best 11 players on the field on defense, and we felt that was the best way we could do that.”

After breaking out last fall as a first-time starter and helping lead the Chargers to the Class 6A state title game, Sanford said he’s ready to take on an even bigger role.

“I’m trying my best to take on that leadership role, being the head of the defense,” he said. “Not just being the head, but being a good example – vocally, physically, leading my example, just being the best leader I can be.”