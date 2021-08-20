’Whistleblower’ lawsuit names 315 auto insurers

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted. 12 noon – The Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM) presents “ADR and the Aftermath of COVID-19,” a one-hour webinar on using alternative dispute resolution to manage rising workloads as courts start tackling pandemic-related backlogs. Kelly Hopper Moore, claims manager for Oregon’s 100 state agencies, joins defense litigator Jillisa O'Brien and Ralph Woodard of Navigators Insurance Company to offer a roadmap for assessing which cases should proceed to ADR, and when; choosing among different types of ADR; and tracking progress and results. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3z5CN4U.