Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

’Whistleblower’ lawsuit names 315 auto insurers

insurancebusinessmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what may be considered one of the largest whistleblower lawsuits in US history, a complaint has been filed which names 315 auto insurance companies as defendants. The lawsuit seeks to recover billions of dollars for the federal and certain state governments from the insurers for claims they allege the firms should have paid but didn’t because they deliberately filed false reports that failed to acknowledge their obligations as required by federal law.

www.insurancebusinessmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile Insurance#Auto Insurance#Lawsuits#Qui Tam#Southern Division#Msp Recovery Law Firm#Akeel Valentine#Msp Wb#Llc#The Us District Court#Medicare#Medicaid#Mmsea#Cms#The Medicare Trust Fund#Auto Owners Group#Berkshire Hathaway Group#Csaa Insurance Group#Erie Insurance Group#Farmers Insurance Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Related
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

Insurers gear up in response to imminent legalization

Insurers are preparing for a possible tenfold increase in sales in the cannabis sector – already a $17.6 billion-per-year industry – as Congress moves closer to legalizing marijuana at the federal level. Currently, cannabis is legal for medical or recreational use in 36 states and the District of Columbia. However,...
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
EconomyWKRC

How the $300 enhanced unemployment benefits could be extended past Sept. 6

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - The stimulus bills signed into law delivered a lot of payments to people struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. The help included things like checks sent to every American - the last one was the $1,400 stimulus payment - and a slew of new tax credits. One of the payments intended to help people was an additional $300 to people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Income Taxnny360.com

IRS offers new details on glitch that delayed child tax credits

Are you still waiting for the August payment for the child tax credit that, well, should have been there last week? Or wondering how you might change your mailing address for the credit?. The Internal Revenue Service offered a few more answers on Friday. As reported earlier, a mix-up is...
Economyvermontbiz.com

Expanded federal UI benefits to end September 6

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Labor is reminding claimants the federal expansion of unemployment insurance benefits created under the CARES Act will end September 6, 2021. This includes Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). The Department will be increasing...
U.S. Politicskoamnewsnow.com

Federal Pandemic Unemployment to expire in September

PITTSBURG, Kan. / JOPLIN, Mo. – All COVID-19-related federal unemployment programs will expire next month. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 originally authorized the programs. Legislators then extended the funds through the Continued Assistance to Unemployed Workers Act and American Rescue Plan Act. However, federal...
Economybloomberglaw.com

Delta Could Force States to Expand Jobless Aid, Labor Chief Says

The spread of the delta variant could force even states that cut off extra unemployment benefits early, like Florida, to offer additional jobless aid, according to President Joe Biden’s U.S. labor chief. “If Florida has to shut down -- let’s say the numbers continue to climb in the next week...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Week Ahead in Insurance: Aug. 23, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Insurance Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted. 12 noon – The Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM) presents “ADR and the Aftermath of COVID-19,” a one-hour webinar on using alternative dispute resolution to manage rising workloads as courts start tackling pandemic-related backlogs. Kelly Hopper Moore, claims manager for Oregon’s 100 state agencies, joins defense litigator Jillisa O'Brien and Ralph Woodard of Navigators Insurance Company to offer a roadmap for assessing which cases should proceed to ADR, and when; choosing among different types of ADR; and tracking progress and results. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3z5CN4U.
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

State Farm among insurers named and shamed for “woefully inadequate” premium relief

Major US auto insurer State Farm might call Illinois home, but it may have overlooked refunding the state’s drivers adequately over the pandemic, a new report suggests. A study published by the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) and Center for Economic Justice (CEJ) earlier this month found that US personal auto insurers collected some $42 billion in excess premiums last year, while only offering $13 in pandemic-related premium relief. This meant that auto insurers sat on a sizable $29 billion windfall.
Public SafetyTulsa World

Ex-Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner named to national insurance fraud coalition

Former Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John Doak has been appointed to the Amicus Committee of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, it was announced Monday. Doak is chief operating officer of Insurance Care Direct and served as Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner from 2011 to 2019. Previously, he served in corporate positions at Marsh, Aon Risk Services, HNI Risk Services, and Ascension Insurance.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Appliance Maker Gree Sanctioned With Default in Fire Suit

Gree USA Inc.'s punishment for lackluster document searches and violation of a related court order is a default finding of liability for a house fire blamed on a dehumidifier it sold, a federal court in Indiana ruled. Damages for the home’s destruction are still to be determined, Judge James Patrick...
Economywashingtoninformer.com

DISB Gets Renewal of National Association of Insurance Commissioner Accreditation

The District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking has received a five-year renewal of accreditation from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. DISB has been accredited since 1995, having paved stability for the department to meet national standards for regulation of the financial condition of insurance companies, it...
Personal Financeaba.com

ABA Opposes Bill to Expand Credit Union Membership

In a letter to House Financial Services Committee leaders today, the American Bankers Association expressed opposition to a bill that it called a “backdoor effort by the credit union industry to expand its membership rolls at the expense of tax-paying banks.” The Expanding Financial Access for Underserved Communities Act would allow credit unions to further expand the already broad field of membership requirements under the premise of promoting access to banking services for low and moderate-income communities.
Congress & Courtshngn.com

Recurring $2,000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Receive Another Payment Soon as Petition Earns Millions of Support

As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads across the country, many people in need of financial assistance wonder if they'll get a fourth stimulus check anytime soon. Progressive Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation on July 30 that would provide adults and children with recurring stimulus checks, or guaranteed income, with monthly payments. According to a press release, the Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) Act and the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) Act are two pieces of legislation aimed at creating a 21st-century economy that reflects Americans' everyday needs.
EconomyArs Technica

Sacklers say they won’t pay $4.5B settlement if judge rejects immunity deal

The Sackler family is threatening to back out of a $4.5 billion opioid settlement if it is not granted broad immunity from lawsuits. The pending settlement between the Sacklers and 15 states includes an immunity provision, but other states oppose it, and a bankruptcy court judge is still considering whether to approve the deal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy