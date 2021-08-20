’Whistleblower’ lawsuit names 315 auto insurers
In what may be considered one of the largest whistleblower lawsuits in US history, a complaint has been filed which names 315 auto insurance companies as defendants. The lawsuit seeks to recover billions of dollars for the federal and certain state governments from the insurers for claims they allege the firms should have paid but didn’t because they deliberately filed false reports that failed to acknowledge their obligations as required by federal law.www.insurancebusinessmag.com
