‘Protege’ thin on plot, heavy on action & violence

By James Verniere
Boston Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRated R. At AMC Boston Common, AMC South Bay, Regal Fenway and suburban theaters. To such female-fronted, “John Wick”-style assassin films such as “Atomic Blonde,” “Red Sparrow” and last month’s “Gunpowder Milkshake,” we can now add Martin Campbell’s “The Protege” with Maggie Q of “Nikita” and “Designated Survivor” in the lead female role. The action begins in 1991 in Vietnam, where a preteen girl (Eva Nugyen Thorsen) survives the murder of her family and apparently kills all of her family’s attackers with one of their own weapons. She’s so precocious. The traumatized girl is then taken under wing by military assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained to be his heir. When Moody is later murdered by unknown killers at his English estate stronghold, a grown-up Anna (Q), whose London rare bookshop is shot to pieces by the same assassins, seeks to find her foster father’s killers and exact vengeance.

