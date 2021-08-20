‘Protege’ thin on plot, heavy on action & violence

Lionsgate came out to CinemaCon showing off a ton of new stuff, including some movies that some of us forgot were even happening. While walking the halls of the convention the day before it starts revealed some posters that we've seen before, but also a bunch from Lionsgate that haven't been released in any capacity. They are closing out the convention again this year on Thursday, so maybe they are going to have one hell of a presentation. Moonfall is one of the movies we haven't heard anything about, and a first look at the banner/posters that are around the convention.