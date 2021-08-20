Cancel
Economy

China Telecom debuts in Shanghai as world's largest IPO of 2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of China's second largest mobile operator, China Telecom, surged as much as 44% over the offer price of 4.53 yuan, as the company made its stock market debut on Friday. China Telecom listed more than 11.9 billion shares, according to a posting on the company's website. The company raised 54.2 billion yuan ($8.36 billion) on the first day of its listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, exceeding expectations by around 12%. The stock was trading 16.34% higher at 5.27 yuan per share.

