China Telecom debuts in Shanghai as world's largest IPO of 2021

The global semiconductor shortage has put the brakes on China's 5G juggernaut. Total capital spending by the three Chinese operators declined by 35% in the first half, with the number of new 5G basestations down 34% compared with last year. Spending on 5G by the two biggest telcos, China Mobile and China Telecom, slid 19%. The third, China Unicom, has not disclosed its 5G spending but said it had reached only a fifth of its full-year capex target.