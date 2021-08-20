Cancel
MLB

Reds' Nick Castellanos: Scores, drives in one

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Castellanos went 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Marlins. Castellanos had two singles in the game, his third multi-hit game of the month. He scored in the fourth inning on Joey Votto's home run and drove in Jonathan India in the seventh. In August, he is batting just .220 with three long balls. On the season, the 29-year-old is batting .315/.373/.561 with 21 homers, 65 RBI and 69 runs scored in 426 plate appearances.

Joey Votto
Jonathan India
#Reds#Marlins
