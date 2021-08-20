Cancel
Video Games

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Yet Another Release

By Rickard Persson
ab-gaming.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkyrim has already had six releases, all in different formats since its launch in 2011. All you maths whizzes out there have probably figured out already that Skyrim is ten years old this year, in November. Don’ worry, the people at Bethesda did the math and realized this also. That is why The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is getting a ten-year anniversary re-release on November 11, 2021. Exactly ten years after its original release.

#The Elder Scrolls#Xbox One#Xbox Series S X#Skyrim Special Edition#The Creation Club#Xbox Game Pass#Ps5#Seducers#Button Gaming#Abg
Tennisknowtechie.com

Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for August 2021

Summer is flying by and we’re quickly approaching August. That means it’s time for another set of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. This month includes three free games for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. From a popular, wacky first-person shooter, to a brand new title launching for both PS4 and PS5, this month’s list of free games is a good one.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream Premieres August 25; One Hour Before Opening Night Live

Microsoft have announced the Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, premiering one hour ahead of Gamescom: Opening Night Live. The Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream premieres August 25th 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST, 7 p.m. CEST) via Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube. Russian and Chinese users can also view the event via VK.com and Bilibili respectively.
Video GamesComicBook

Among Us Shares Update on PS4 and Xbox One Versions

Among Us developer InnerSloth announced last year that the game will be coming to PlayStation and Xbox platforms, but it currently remains exclusive to Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. InnerSloth has been quietly working on these versions of the game, and today, the official Twitter account offered a brief update on all things Among Us. Sadly, it seems that there is still no launch date to announce for PlayStation or Xbox. That will likely prove disappointing for players that have been waiting patiently for these ports, but hopefully the game will arrive on PlayStation and Xbox in the near future!
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream announced

Microsoft has announced an official Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream that will take place on August 24th at 10 a.m. PT. The stream will be hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager and feature “in-depth updates” on previously announced titles from Xbox Game Studios and third-party partners. According to Microsoft, the games being shown will include “some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more.”
Video Gamespsu.com

Mass Effect 5 Teaser – Preview Of Bioware’s New RPG

A new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 5, is on the way. EA announced the new game towards the end of 2020, and based on the teaser, it appears to be a complete entertainment win. It is a continuation of the original trilogy, possibly making this Mass Effect 4 rather than Mass Effect 5. While BioWare is keeping a lot of information regarding the upcoming instalment in the space-faring game under wraps, we have some hints courtesy of the announcement trailer and the first image released.
Video Gamesepicstream.com

VALORANT Leak Hints Long-Awaited Feature is Coming Soon

Riot Games recently released VALORANT patch 3.03, and leakers have already datamined a variety of interesting details from the latest update, including a leak about a highly-anticipated feature, and it looks like it's coming soon. According to a well-known VALORANT leaker, Valor Leaks, in-game tournaments will finally be added to...
Video GamesComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Player's Game-Breaking Discovery Goes Viral

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a game that refuses to die, much like GTA 5, Minecraft, and many other increasingly nostalgic titles. To this day, the Skyrim Reddit page is populated and lively, much more than many of the Reddit pages of the latest and greatest games. Right now, the top post on this Reddit page is one player's discovery of a classic game-breaking trick that allows you to maximize one of your character's skills quickly and effortlessly. Of course, while the trick is new to the player and many others -- if not most players -- it's not technically new, but this didn't stop the post from quickly shooting to the top.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

Amazon Prime Subscribers Can Now Get Battlefield V for Free

If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can claim a free copy of Battlefield V for PC. The promotion is available from now until September 1, 2021, and is even open to those with a free trial of Prime. How to Get Your Free Copy of Battlefield V. To receive...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

The Elder Scrolls Online System Requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 32-bit Processor: Intel® i3 or AMD 3870 generation processors or higher. Video Card: DirectX 11.0 compliant video card with 1GB of RAM (NVIDIA® GeForce® 460 / AMD Radeon™ 6850) Sound: DirectX compatible sound card. Internet Broadband Connection. Official Recommended Requirements. PC RECOMMENDED SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS. Operating System:...
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Elder Scrolls Online Update 31 Provides Even More Graphical Improvements

A new blog post from the Elder Scrolls Online team has laid out exactly what kinds of graphical improvements players can expect in Update 31. This is just the latest in a series of patches meant to make Tamriel even more stunning. The team has steadily been releasing graphics upgrades for the past few months to help bring consoles more in line with PCs and PCs more up to date with the much-improved hardware. Starting with the launch of Update 31, players will be able to take advantage of Dynamic Resolution Scaling, a brand new HDR mode, and.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Elder Scrolls Online previews one of the lorebooks of the Waking Flame DLC

We all know why you play The Elder Scrolls Online. It’s not for exciting combat, it’s not for boundless exploration, and it sure as heck isn’t for immersive crafting. It’s because you want to read in-game lore books, and gosh, does the upcoming Waking Flame DLC ever deliver on that particular goal. But if you don’t believe us, why not take a little sneak peek at one of the lore books found within the Red Petal Bastion dungeon.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

NieR Re[in]carnation Review – The Past Life Was Probably Better

It’s fair to say that Yoko Taro has long since acquired the attention of a massive fanbase in 2021. Going from developing extremely niche, broken games for over a decade to creating NieR:Automata (and selling six million copies) was already an impressive, lightning-in-a-bottle feat. Automata appeared on several Game of...

