The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Yet Another Release

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a game that refuses to die, much like GTA 5, Minecraft, and many other increasingly nostalgic titles. To this day, the Skyrim Reddit page is populated and lively, much more than many of the Reddit pages of the latest and greatest games. Right now, the top post on this Reddit page is one player's discovery of a classic game-breaking trick that allows you to maximize one of your character's skills quickly and effortlessly. Of course, while the trick is new to the player and many others -- if not most players -- it's not technically new, but this didn't stop the post from quickly shooting to the top.