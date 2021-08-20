The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Yet Another Release
Skyrim has already had six releases, all in different formats since its launch in 2011. All you maths whizzes out there have probably figured out already that Skyrim is ten years old this year, in November. Don’ worry, the people at Bethesda did the math and realized this also. That is why The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is getting a ten-year anniversary re-release on November 11, 2021. Exactly ten years after its original release.www.ab-gaming.com
