Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Arsenal completes signing of Odegaard from Real Madrid

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal completed the signing of midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on Friday.

The 22-year-old Norway international was on loan in the second half of last season and returns on a long-term contract after Arsenal paid a fee reported to be 35 million euros ($41 million).

“He made us better, we needed more options and alternatives for creativity,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Friday.

Odegaard scored two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club last season. The team did not disclose details but it was reported to be a five-year contract.

Real Madrid had signed Odegaard as a teenager and sent him out on various loan deals, including to Vitesse Arnhem and Real Sociedad before Arsenal.

Odegaard won’t be available for Sunday’s match against Chelsea. Arsenal opened the Premier League season with a 2-0 loss at Brentford.

A deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was close, Arteta said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

544K+
Followers
302K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Arsenal#Chelsea#Real Sociedad#Ap#Vitesse Arnhem#The Premier League Season#Brentford#Sheffield United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal's bid to sign £60m-rated star James Maddison is 'OVER' after Leicester refused to budge on their demands as Gunners make Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard AND Lyon's Hossem Aouar their prime targets

Arsenal's pursuit of James Maddison is reportedly dead in the water, with the Gunners not seriously chasing the Leicester City star this summer. The Gunners are in the market for a creative midfielder this window, with Martin Odegaard's return to Real Madrid following his loan spell leaving Mikel Arteta short of options.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

PSG 'anticipating a £100m offer for Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid' to kick-start negotiations - but the LaLiga giants are 'hoping to sell Arsenal target Martin Odegaard so they can up their offer by another £30m'

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly bracing themselves for a £100 million bid from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe. It is believed the Spanish giants intend to submit the offer in order to start the negotiation process between the two clubs. According to Le Parisien Real hope to sell Martin Odegaard to...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal on the brink of £30m agreement with Real Madrid to sign Martin Odegaard as Mikel Arteta looks to secure permanent return for Norwegian playmaker ahead of deadline day

Arsenal and Real Madrid are on the brink of reaching an agreement for the transfer of Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard. The Gunners had opened a dialogue with the Spanish giants earlier in the summer over a permanent deal, after Odegaard impressed on loan during the second half of last season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal 'on the brink of completing their move for Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid in a deal worth £30m plus bonuses' as Mikel Arteta returns for the man who impressed on loan at the Emirates stadium last season

Arsenal are on the brink of reaching an agreement with Real Madrid over the transfer of Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard. The Gunners had opened a dialogue with the Spanish giants earlier in the summer over a permanent deal, after Odegaard impressed on loan during the second half of last season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal confirm the £30m signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid after Norwegian playmaker impressed Mikel Arteta during loan spell last season as Gunners' summer spending tops the £100m mark

Arsenal have confirmed the £30million signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid after the Norwegian spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium. Manager Mikel Arteta has been determined to bring in a playmaker and talks over signing Odegaard, 22, on a permanent basis have been ongoing throughout the summer.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Welcome, Martin! | Odegaard joins from Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard has joined us in a permanent transfer from Real Madrid. The Norwegian international re-joins after spending the second half of last season on loan with us, during which time he made 20 appearances, notably scoring in our Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium in March.
chatsports.com

Matt Miazga secures loan move to Deportivo Alavés

Matt Miazga is on the move again. The USMNT centerback continues his European footballing tour as La Liga side Deportivo Alavés announced they had acquired Miagza on loan from Chelsea FC. Alavés are looking for defensive reinforcements as they finished the 2020-21 campaign in 16th position, four points out of...
Soccerprimenewsghana.com

La Liga: Depay rescues a point for Barca against Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona moved to the top of La Liga on goals scored as Memphis Depay rescued a point in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao. Depay's ferocious strike cancelled out Inigo Martinez's headed opener after Athletic Bilbao had dominated. Both sides hit the crossbar and passed up numerous chances to...
Premier League90min.com

Saul Niguez offered to Premier League sides on loan

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has been offered to a handful of Premier League sides on loan as his representatives continue to look for a route out of the Wanda Metropolitano. Saul has been told he is free to leave the club this summer and had initially been expected to...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Champions League: When is the group-stage draw?

The return of the Champions League is imminent as the first few stones are paved on the road to the 2021/22 final in Saint Petersburg. Last season’s edition of the competition saw Chelsea overcome Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid in the knockout rounds before seeing off Premier League champions Manchester City in an all-English final.
Premier LeagueSanta Maria Times

MATCHDAY: CL playoffs; English League Cup into 2nd round

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Two-time European champion Benfica seeks to avoid missing out on the group stage of the Champions League for a second straight season. Benfica has a 2-1 lead from the first leg of its playoff with PSV Eindhoven ahead of the return game in the Netherlands. Ferencváros, which played Barcelona and Juventus in its first group-stage campaign for 25 years last season, hosts Young Boys. The Hungarian side trails 3-2 from the first leg in Switzerland. Malmö, the 1979 European Cup runner-up, has a 2-0 lead before facing Ludogorets in Bulgaria. Three more playoffs are completed Wednesday before the draw for the 32-team group stage takes place Thursday in Istanbul.
UEFATribal Football

Chelsea plan late loan move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez

Chelsea are making a late loan move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. The Telegraph says Chelsea are considering dipping back into the transfer market to bring in Atletico Madrid's wantaway midfielder Saul on loan. The 26-year-old midfielder has made 229 La Liga appearances for Atletico Madrid since coming through...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham Hotspur interested in PSV’s Noni Madueke

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing PSV Eindhoven forward Noni Madueke. According to Fabrizio Romano the club are keen on the player, but he is not considered a priority. Adama Traoré is one of the main names on Tottenham list as potential new winger since weeks, confirmed. Direct talks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy