Stanford Mid-Century Modern Remodel Addition is a beautiful single-family house located in northern California, redesigned by Klopf Architecture. The Roger Lee designed house from 1962 was purchased by the current homeowners in almost original condition, as the previous owners elected to defer most maintenance projects over the years. The clients were able to see beyond the dated materials and finishes, single-paned glass, and uninsulated walls and they approached Klopf Architecture to help them expand and update the entire home, one the family could settle into and enjoy for years to come. It was important that the new designs were aligned with Lee’s original intent because of the client’s appreciation for mid-century modern architecture and because the house was deemed historical. The Stanford Real Estate Office requires a stringent design review that safeguards the integrity of the community, which Klopf Architecture was happy to oblige going into their updated designs.