Babbling Baby Bats Sound Strikingly Similar to Human Infants

Living with little to no physical contact during the pandemic has reminded many of us of just how much we need it. As it turns out, another member of the animal kingdom — one most fondly known to occasionally haul a slice of pizza down the steps of NYC subways — might also benefit from touch. Scientists from the Center for Health and Medical Research in Canberra, Australia found that rats tickled every day for a month responded better to human handling than their un-tickled counterparts, the New York Times reported — which raises a question we bet you didn’t anticipate pondering at the start of the workweek: Could rat-tickling hold the secrets to our wellbeing?