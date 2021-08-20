Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia’s First Lady Concludes Tour Day Listen Tour In Southwest Virginia

supertalk929.com
 4 days ago

Southwest Virginia child care teachers and administrator’s had the attention of Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam for two days as Northam concluded a tour day tour. The First Lady, got the chance to see first hand how state funded preschool programs are working. Northam, toured schools and childcare centers in Abingdon, Grundy, and Richlands. Her husband, Governor Northam just announced the Commonwealth expects to serve more than 25 thousand three and four years this fall. The state also received 793 million additional dollars in American Rescue Plan funds for child care initiatives.

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grundy, VA
Local
Virginia Education
City
Richlands, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Abingdon, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Virginia#The First Lady#Governor Of Virginia#Preschool#Commonwealth#American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban say no evacuation extension as G7 meets on Afghan crisis

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers inisted on Tuesday that all foreign evacuations from the country must be completed by Aug. 31 while Western leaders said they would press the hardline Islamists to allow people to leave after that. Kabul airport has been mired in chaos as foreign...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and snappy dresser during nearly 60 years with the band, has died, his spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. He was 80 years old. "It is with immense...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy