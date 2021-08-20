Virginia’s First Lady Concludes Tour Day Listen Tour In Southwest Virginia
Southwest Virginia child care teachers and administrator’s had the attention of Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam for two days as Northam concluded a tour day tour. The First Lady, got the chance to see first hand how state funded preschool programs are working. Northam, toured schools and childcare centers in Abingdon, Grundy, and Richlands. Her husband, Governor Northam just announced the Commonwealth expects to serve more than 25 thousand three and four years this fall. The state also received 793 million additional dollars in American Rescue Plan funds for child care initiatives.www.supertalk929.com
Comments / 0