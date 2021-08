Due to high building costs and supply constraints, the housing market has slowed over the last month. As the demand for residential housing falters, we think it could be wise to now avoid homebuilding stocks PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), and Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH). Let's discuss.The demand for new houses and renovations rose significantly amid the pandemic, with residential construction hitting a 15-year high in March 2021. However, in July building activities took a step back, owing to the continuing supply constraints that construction companies face nationwide. Also, the housing industry has been adversely affected by surging inflation rates, which have raised housing prices substantially.