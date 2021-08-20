Cancel
Bootie Mashup 18th Anniversary

Cover picture for the articleOMFG, Bootie Mashup is now "barely legal!" Yup, we've just turned 18 years old, and we're celebrating with an anniversary party that brings together three of our 11:11 Show stage acts -- the triumphant return of house band Smash-Up Derby, combined with burlesque from Hubba Hubba Revue and drag from The Monster Show. Bootie Mashup creator Adriana A, along with DJ Tyme, will be spinning mashup classics from our eighteen year history, and DJ Ily -- part of Bootie's early team of DJs -- holds down the hip-hop lounge!

