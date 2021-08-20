Review – Past Lessons Present Solutions in IDW’s The High Republic Adventures #7
The High Republic continues exploring the meditations of Jedi and their past informing their present. The seventh issue of The High Republic Adventures picks up after Padawan Farzala Tarabal and pilot Leox Gyasi have been captured by the Hutts after a diplomatic rendezvous turned into an attack. The Hutts, quick to blame the Jedi, haven’t realized they’re being played by an ambitious Jabba, who seeks to fracture the Hutt Clan to claim dominance in that leadership vacuum. Meanwhile, Jabba’s hired guns have taken control of the Vessel, leaving it up to Affie Hollow and a group of Padawans to stop them. SPOILERS AHEAD….www.starwarsnewsnet.com
