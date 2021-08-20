Locomobi World Announces ‘OutPound AI’: Driver Self-Service Release System for Impounded Vehicles
Locomobi World Inc. expands the Worldstream initiative of linking cars, people and data through one master cloud portal to share with all potential users. The Secure Automated Outpound Ai (Artificial intelligence) application truly changes how cities and towing companies manage impounded vehicles. This fully automated and unattended solution for drivers keeps staff physically safe while securely protecting drivers identity and payment, allowing drivers to retrieve their vehicles 24/7. The impounded car’s driver is able to securely identify themselves, pay, gain pedestrian access into the lot, and drive out with their vehicle while safeguarding against unauthorized access or tailgating. This includes people on foot or in other cars.aithority.com
