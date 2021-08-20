Locomobi World Announces ‘OutPound AI’: Driver Self-Service Release System for Impounded Vehicles

You may remember that test by Consumer Reports that showed that with a little flexibility, patience, and trickery — with some FUD thrown in for spice — one can trick Tesla’s Autopilot into thinking it had a driver when it didn’t. That was apparently some sort of scandal. Although, it’s too bad Consumer Reports didn’t think to test this on all vehicles. Car and Driver did, and the media outlet found some gems. And it certainly didn’t find that any car was immune from having its driver-assist systems abused by people who chose to ignore how they are supposed to be used.