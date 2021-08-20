Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

UK Researcher a Force in the Fight Against Lyme Disease

By Elizabeth Chapin
uky.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 20, 2021) — At a time when incidence of Lyme disease is rising across the U.S., a study led by University of Kentucky College of Medicine researcher Brian Stevenson, Ph.D., may provide a significant impact in the fight against the disease. A new study will build upon...

uknow.uky.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyme Disease#Medical Research#Bacteria#Uk#Americans#Environment#Department Of Entomology#Niaid#R21
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Microbiology
Related
CancerPosted by
Ladders

If you sweat at night, it be a sign of this devastating disease

Medical professionals say that people who suffer from night sweats may be afflicted by the early stages of leukemia, especially if they’re over 65. Don’t worry yet — many night sweats are normal and nothing to worry about. Even if you’re soaking through your sheets and pillows, it may just be a sign that your body is going through normal changes. In particular, women over 45 are especially more likely to experience night sweats if they’re in the beginning stages of menopause.
Diseases & Treatmentsfox4now.com

CDC: Rare and fatal disease detected in 4 states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed a new fatal case of a rare disease, melioidosis, in Georgia. The case in Georgia is linked to three previous cases in Kansas, Texas and Minnesota, the CDC reported. The cases have included adults and children, two of whom have died,...
CancerPosted by
The Independent

Covid patients in UK to be treated with man-made antibodies after new drug approved

Covid patients in the UK are to be treated with man-made antibodies that prevent and fight coronavirus infection after approval was granted by the medicines regulator.Health secretary Sajid Javid said the treatment, which was used on former US president Donald Trump after he fell ill with Covid-19, would be rolled out through the NHS “as soon as possible”.The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the clinical trial data they had assessed has shown Ronapreve may be used to prevent infection, treat symptoms of acute Covid-19 infection and can reduce the likelihood of being admitted to hospital due to...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
MedicalXpress

Lyme disease can wreak havoc on mental health

Lyme disease can exact a significant mental toll as well as a physical one on its sufferers, a new study confirms. Patients hospitalized for Lyme disease had a 28% higher incidence of mental disorders and were twice as likely to attempt suicide than people without Lyme, researchers report. "These findings...
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Study suggests vaccine against all COVID-19 variants is possible

A multi-purpose vaccine that would protect humans against any future COVID-19 variants could one day be possible, a new study suggests. The key to it all lies in a coronavirus scare that happened nearly two decades ago. People previously infected with SARS -- the original coronavirus pandemic from 2003 --...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Protein may protect against neurodegenerative diseases

Cells translate their genetic material at rapid rates with exquisite precision to reproduce, repair damage or even combat disease. But the process can deregulate and give rise to disease. Byproducts of errant processes can build up like gunk in the gears, especially around neurons, breaking down the repair mechanisms and causing further damage and even neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.
Diseases & Treatmentsbeckershospitalreview.com

CDC confirms 2nd death caused by rare bacterial disease

A patient in Georgia died from melioidosis — a rare bacterial infection, the CDC said Aug. 9. The infection is associated with three earlier cases in other states, including one other fatal case. Around a dozen melioidosis cases are identified in the U.S. each year, according to the CDC. Nine...
Public Healthdrweil.com

Can A Nasal Spray Protect Against COVID-19?

I’ve been hearing about the potential of nasal sprays to lower your risk of contracting COVID. Is that true, and if so what sprays are effective?. The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is an airborne organism, meaning that breathing in viral particles from infected people nearby is the main way it spreads. The virus can enter your body through your nose, eyes, or mouth, but since most of the air that you breathe in enters through your nose, your nostrils are the primary entryways for transmission. Stopping the virus there would certainly be an efficient way to help prevent infection.
Diseases & Treatmentshealthitanalytics.com

Missing Urine Tests Increases at Risk for Chronic Kidney Disease

- Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health researchers found that despite people with hypertension or diabetes having an increased risk of chronic kidney disease, individuals are typically not given a urine test to screen for the disease. Researchers analyzed data on almost four million hypertension and diabetes patients around...
Healthmountain-topmedia.com

UK selected to research vaccine boosters

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky has been selected as a site to study the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccine booster shots. The study will be looking to determine if and when boosters may be needed, especially in light of the virus’s continuing evolution. It will also look to see if different vaccines can be mixed.
Public Healthkhn.org

Research Roundup: Covid; Heart Disease; Toxic Cosmetics

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs. A team of researchers from Mount Sinai claimed to have discovered an "important clue" behind a rare, potentially serious coronavirus-related inflammatory illness in children, called MIS-C. MIS-C, which typically arises several weeks after a COVID-19 illness or contact with someone with COVID-19, can lead to organ damage due to a hyperinflammatory response. MIS-C can cause inflammation in one or more organ systems, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, gastrointestinal tract, brain and/or skin. The cause of MIS-C is unknown, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states on its webpage. As of July 30, the CDC noted over 4,400 reported cases of MIS-C, and at least 37 deaths. (Rivas, 8/11)
Sciencenanowerk.com

How nitrogen-doped fluorescent carbon dots are aiding the fight against disease

(Nanowerk News) The ability to reliably and accurately detect levels of iodide ion and curcumin is crucial in the fields of food and life sciences. Iodide ion is an indispensable anion (negatively-charged ion) in living organisms, and plays a particularly important role in the synthesis of thyroid hormones. Having too much, or too little can lead to thyroid diseases.
HealthCumberland County Sentinel

Letter: More awareness for Lyme disease

I read with interest the recent article on Lyme disease featuring Rodger Diehl. I have known Rodger for 40 years, and he was an accomplished real estate practitioner and mortgage lender before contracting this terrible disease. Not long ago, many of us didn't think much about ticks while exploring the...
Ravalli County, MTravallirepublic.com

Masks and vaccinations important tools to fight disease transmission

Ravalli County Public Heath recommends doing what you can to prevent the spread of COVID. Ravalli County Public Health Officer Dr. Carol Calderwood sent out a letter to the community summarize the local situation. “Ravalli County Public Health (RCPH) expects a continued secondary COVID spike as schools resume and as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy