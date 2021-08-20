Cancel
Apprenticeship Fund Announces Salesforce Investment in Cloud for Good

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Achieve Partners’ Newest Deal Backs Solutions Provider to Help Close Talent Gap in Fast-Growing Salesforce Ecosystem. Achieve Partners announced a strategic investment in Cloud for Good, a provider of Salesforce solutions focused on the higher education and nonprofit sectors. Cloud for Good has delivered over 2,000 Salesforce implementations and solutions to more than 1,000 organizations, from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard to the National Aquarium and ChildFund International.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

