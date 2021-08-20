Apprenticeship Fund Announces Salesforce Investment in Cloud for Good

The global reliance on business analytics and AI tools was quite staggering as organizations try to learn remote work’s effects on their IT frameworks. It’s not hyperbolic to say that the COVID pandemic completely altered the way organizations function. After employees increasingly transitioned to remote work, IT departments intervened in business operations to ensure that the disruptions to business operations were minimal. We surveyed 1,210 technology professionals to learn and understand the remote work’s effects on AI, business analytics, and technology adoption across the U.S., Canada, India, Singapore, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.