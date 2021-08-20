Missing teen from Milwaukee found safe

UPDATE: The boy has been found safe.

= = =

An Amber Alert is active across Wisconsin as a teenage boy is missing.

13-year-old Terrence Trammell was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night at his home in Milwaukee. While the teen was taking out the trash, his mother witnessed a silver Kia or Chevrolet Impala pull up. Four African American males jumped out of the car and forced Trammell into the vehicle. The car then drove away, northbound on North 57th Street.

One suspect was seen wearing black Nike Dookies Air Force Ones.

Terrence Trammell is a 13-year-old African American boy. He is 5'3" and was last seen wearing a Nike shirt with the words “Run it Up” or “Run it Gang” in red letters, all black BB Simon pants with rhinestones, white Nike Foamposite shoes with blue lines on them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police.