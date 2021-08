New Zealand’s prime minister has extended the country’s strict Covid lockdown amid a rise in the number of cases, which are linked to the highly transmissible Delta variant.Jacinda Ardern, the country’s prime minister, announced on Friday that all 5.1 million New Zealanders would undergo a further three days of lockdown – stretching the measures until midnight on Tuesday at the earliest. Over the weekend, the outbreak has widened beyond the largest city, Auckland, to the capital, Wellington.There were 21 new cases reported on Sunday, bringing infections associated with the outbreak to 72.Around a million people have received both vaccine...