Two-Clicks Management- Make Every Click Count
Glue Up, a leading SaaS company specializing in community-led growth released its newest feature- Chapter Management. In this fast-paced disconnected world, time and effective communication are everything. That’s why Glue Up added its new two-clicks management tool to its robust engagement ecosystem – Chapter Management. This cutting-edge feature is a digital framework that allows multi-tiered organizations like associations, chambers of commerce, NGOs and corporations to check the health of all of their chapters and affiliates with just two clicks. Chapter Management is designed to easily transfer information across organizational lines, streamline management processes and provide a bird’s-eye view of all operations.martechseries.com
Comments / 0