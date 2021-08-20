Exago BI Adds Support for Google BigQuery

This is Part III of a three article series on interacting with BigQuery in Python to build data pipelines. At Spotify, Google Sheet is a very popular office tool. One of the advantages of BigQuery is its capability to interact with data stored in Google Sheet. You can access, analyze, visualize, and share billions of rows of data from your spreadsheet with Connected Sheets, the new BigQuery data connector. This can be very handy when Data Scientists or engineers are collaborating with users who are less technical. However, there are some unexpected behaviors in BigQuery when it comes to Google Sheet, and they might not seem intuitive at first. This article intends to dive deep into different use cases of Google Sheet in BigQuery and help avoid confusion due to those unexpected behaviors, especially in the Python pipeline environment.