Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Axiomatics Debuts New MuleSoft Certified Connector

By MTS Guest Author
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnector enables enterprises to eliminate custom coding of security rules, speeding time-to-market. Axiomatics, the leader in runtime dynamic authorization, announced it has and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Connector for Axiomatics Policy Server. The Axiomatics Policy Server connector, accessible in Anypoint Exchange, delivers flexible and simple authorization policy authoring, accommodating a broader range of use cases and deployment scenarios for MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™ users.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mulesoft#Anypoint Exchange#Anypoint Platform#Marketing Technology News#Saic#Abac#Axiomatics#Cloudhub#Api#Adobe Enters#Definitive Agreement#Frame Io
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Related
Businessaithority.com

Riversand and Cloudinary Partner to Deliver More Dynamic, Highly Visual Product Experiences for Customers

Customers Can Expect an Enterprise-Proven, Cloud-Native Product Data Solution Combined With a Leading Media Management Platform to Grow Sales. Riversand, a Syndigo company, announced a strategic partnership with Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world’s top brands, to help its retail, distribution, and manufacturing clients deliver better, more engaging product experiences to their customers. The partnership connects Riversand’s market-leading product information management (PIM) capabilities with Cloudinary’s depth in superior media experience management, including Digital Asset Management (DAM).
TechnologyInfoworld

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment

IDC defines a UCaaS solution as a cloud-based integrated voice, messaging, and meeting services solution delivered via IP in the cloud and sold on a monthly recurring subscription basis. For any IT decision maker in an enterprise, the UCaaS market presents an overwhelming set of solution options. There are numerous service providers — including network carriers, cable companies, and over-the-top (OTT) service providers — presenting buyers each with slightly different unified communicationsfeature bundles, integrations, customer support programs, security capabilities, and an associated portfolio of solutions. The value proposition also has to resonate and must include a vision for the longer-term necessity of unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solutions for the enterprise customer.
Businessaithority.com

ActionIQ Named to Constellation Shortlist for Customer Database Platforms (CDPs)

ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) in customer satisfaction, announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList for CDPs in Q3 2021. The Constellation ShortList incorporates the technology vendors and service providers included who deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. ActionIQ allows...
Technologymartechseries.com

Professional Podcasting Available for Blubrry Podcasters

Any podcaster can now sign up for pro services with Blubrry Podcasting. Blubrry has been leading the way in advanced features for podcasters since 2005 and has provided professional hosting for close to a decade. Now, it is available for direct purchase online, without assistance from a team member. Marketing...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Snapt Launches Nova 2 for Improved User Experience

Nova 2 brings a more responsive user interface, enhanced security, and clear real-time data for users of the next-gen cloud-based ADC. Snapt, the pioneering application security, visibility, and control company, today announced the availability of Nova Version 2, the second generation of Snapt’s ground-breaking centralized ADC platform. Marketing Technology News:...
Computersmartechseries.com

Accelerate Data Preparation by 4x with Modak Nabu™

Modak Nabu™ provides self-service and monitoring capabilities to data and analytics teams to automate data preparation activities. Modak, a leading provider of data engineering solutions, today announced the release of Modak Nabu™ 2.5. Modak Nabu™ 2.5 accelerates data preparation by 4x and provides faster data analytics by converging data ingestion, data profiling, data indexing, and data exploration into a unified and integrated modern data engineering platform.
Economymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Bonnie Crater, CEO at Full Circle

Bonnie Crater, CEO at Full Circle talks about a few best ways to optimize your marketing mix and plans to drive better attribution and engagement in a multichannel marketing world;. ________. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Bonnie, tell us more about Full Circle’s journey since early 2021 and key...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Byonic.ai Redefines the Future of Digital Marketing

Frisco, Texas-based company, Bython Media, launches revolutionary AI/MI-powered marketing platform, the first of its kind on the planet. The next generation of AI- and ML-powered marketing is coming soon. Byonic.ai is the first-of-its-kind end-to-end platform for personalized lead insights, creative content, account intelligence, intent-based data, account-based marketing, and marketing automation. It allows data-driven teams to align their marketing, product, and customer success goals with revenue growth and sales.
Businessaithority.com

Privacera Taps Industry Visionaries Piet Loubser As SVP Marketing And Nitin Mathur As SVP Customer Experience To Support Company’s Rapid Growth

Latest leadership appointments underscore Privacera’s commitment to delivering a cloud-first, unified system for data access governance and privacy across multi-cloud data estates. Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger announced that Piet Loubser has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Marketing...
Softwaremartechseries.com

BigCommerce Scores 16 Total Medals in 2021 Paradigm B2B Combine Midmarket and Enterprise Editions

BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced it received high honors as a top solution in both the 2021 Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition) and 2021 Paradigm B2B Combine (Enterprise Edition) with 16 total medals earned in ten featured categories. This year’s evaluation debuts BigCommerce into the Paradigm B2B Combine (Enterprise Edition).
Internetmartechseries.com

OpenWeb Becomes First Publisher Audience Development to Partner with the Global Disinformation Index

The partnership signals the next wave of content and comment moderation standards to ensure demonetization for disinformation sites and platforms. OpenWeb, the premium community engagement and audience development platform for publishers, today announced a first-of-its kind partnership with the Global Disinformation Index (GDI). The partnership will allow continuous access for OpenWeb to vet its existing and potential publisher partners against evaluations of journalistic integrity created and maintained by GDI. GDI is a trusted third-party that aims to disrupt, defund, and down-rank disinformation sites, and are mission-aligned with OpenWeb. Together, they hope to create a more civil and healthier web filled with strong, trusted publishers.
Businessmartechseries.com

Integral Ad Science Accelerates Product Innovation with Top Engineering Appointments

Names Song Du as SVP Product Engineering and Gerald Mui as VP of Data Engineering. Integral Ad Science, a global leader in digital media quality, announced the appointment of two new senior leaders to drive its engineering efforts and accelerate innovation. Gerald Mui has joined the company as VP of Data Engineering and Song Du will join as SVP, Product Engineering effective September 1, 2021. Based in New York, both will report directly to IAS Chief Technology Officer, Tony Lucia.
Technologymartechseries.com

Cresta Recognized for Real-Time Coaching in Independent Research Firm’s New Tech: Conversation Intelligence For B2B Revenue, Q3 2021 Report

Cresta, the Real-Time Expertise AI provider to the enterprise, announced it has been recognized in the Real-Time Coaching and management functionality segment in Forrester’s New Tech: Conversation Intelligence For B2B Revenue, Q3 2021 report. The report provides an overview of conversation intelligence providers, evaluated based on maturity, to allow B2B sales organizations to understand the capabilities of emerging vendors within major segments of the conversation intelligence market and to inform their technology acquisition strategies. We believe Cresta’s inclusion is further validation of the company’s mission to make business radically more productive by using Expertise AI to help sales and service teams unlock their full potential.
Technologymartechseries.com

DeepTarget and MEA Financial Expand Partnership to Offer AI-Powered Financial Stories

DeepTarget Inc., a solution provider that utilizes data mining and business intelligence to deliver targeted engagements across digital channels for financial institutions, today announced at the MEA & REDi Annual Users Group an extension of their partnership with MEA Financial, a national leader in the provision of innovative software solutions to the financial services marketplace around the nation. Through the extended partnership, DeepTarget’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP) for enterprises, including its 3D StoryTeller™ and AI-based Predictive Campaigns, will be integrated and available on all MEA’s digital platforms, including the UniFI Digital Banking Platform. DeepTarget’s enhanced, patent-pending DXP platform and its socially inspired stories also work well with MEA Financial’s Mobile Banking solution, offering an opportunity for an immediate upgrade in engagement innovation.
Technologymartechseries.com

iZooto Announces Partnership With Jubna To Boost Revenue For Publishers

Jubna, a leading native ad network in the MENA region that helps advertisers drive quality traffic and works with hundreds of publishers to significantly boost ad revenue through Jubna’s content recommendation ad units, is partnering with iZooto. iZooto is an owned audience marketing platform that helps publishers engage and monetize their audience with push notifications.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Dialpad Makes the Case for Modern Communications in the Legal Sector

Dialpad supports leading law firms as the need for flexible, reliable technology grows. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, has been a key contributor in keeping various law firms operational during the COVID-19 work-from-home edicts. Coye Law Firm, Harrelson & Harrelson LLP, TownCenter Partners and others credit Dialpad with keeping co-workers and clients connected.
Economymartechseries.com

Gartner Identifies Key Emerging Technologies Spurring Innovation Through Trust, Growth and Change

NFT, Quantum ML, Generative AI, Homomorphic Encryption and Composable Applications and Networks Among Key Technologies to Watch. Engineering trust, accelerating growth and sculpting change are the three overarching trends on the Gartner, Inc. Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2021 that will drive organizations to explore emerging technologies such as nonfungible tokens (NFT), sovereign cloud, data fabric, generative AI and composable networks to help secure competitive advantage.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Flytxt Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Telcos’ Marketing Agility with Its AI/ML Applications

Flytxt’s AI solutions aid rapid decision making and contextualize interactions to help telcos take customer engagement to the next level. Frost & Sullivan recognizes Flytxt with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for its artificial intelligence (AI) in telecom marketing. As the telecommunications industry transitioned from rule-based to augmented/autonomous marketing, Flytxt adapted its technology using AI, data analytics, and machine learning (ML) to enable hyper-personalization at scale.
Softwareaithority.com

Lytics Releases Lytics Cloud Connect to Add Reverse ETL Capabilities to Their Industry Leading Customer Data Platform

Lytics Cloud Connect Allows Brands to Seamlessly Combine First-Party Data Insights From Their Cloud-Based Data Warehouses With Real-Time Recommendations Using a Customer Data Platform (Cdp) Strategy That Reduces Duplicate Data Stores. Lytics, a leading customer data platform, announced the release of a new product called Lytics Cloud Connect, a reverse...

Comments / 0

Community Policy