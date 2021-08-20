Axiomatics Debuts New MuleSoft Certified Connector
Connector enables enterprises to eliminate custom coding of security rules, speeding time-to-market. Axiomatics, the leader in runtime dynamic authorization, announced it has and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Connector for Axiomatics Policy Server. The Axiomatics Policy Server connector, accessible in Anypoint Exchange, delivers flexible and simple authorization policy authoring, accommodating a broader range of use cases and deployment scenarios for MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™ users.martechseries.com
