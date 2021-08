Josh Sapan, a cable pioneer who has headed AMC Networks and its predecessors in the Dolan cable dynasty for more than 25 years, is seguing to the vice chairman role at AMC Networks. Matt Blank, a contemporary of Sapan’s who headed Showtime for 20 years, has been tapped as interim CEO while AMC Networks conducts a search for a new CEO. Sapan’s move was anticipated in the two-year contract he signed in December 2020 that gave him the option to shift from president and CEO to the vice chairman role in 2022. Over his 34 years with Cablevision and Dolan-owned entities, the...