EazyML Introduces Augmented Intelligence: Go From Data To Decisions In Minutes

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake actionable data-driven decisions. Mine data automatically and comprehensively for various use cases and better outcomes. EazyML , an IPsoft spin-off that created the automated, Transparent Machine Learning Platform announces their newest offering – Augmented Intelligence. Gartner defines Augmented Intelligence as: “A design pattern for a human-centered partnership model of people and artificial intelligence (AI) working together to enhance cognitive performance, including learning, decision making and new experiences.” Further, Gartner projects Augmented Intelligence generating nearly $2.9T of value by the end of 2021.

Comments / 0

