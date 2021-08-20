Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Patrick Bamford one of the best strikers in English football, says Marcelo Bielsa

By Mark Walker
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has described Patrick Bamford as one of English football’s best strikers.

Bamford ended speculation linking him with a possible move to Tottenham on Thursday by signing a new five-year contract at Elland Road

The 27-year-old, whose previous four-year deal was set to expire next summer, had been a reported target for Spurs due to the uncertainty over England skipper Harry Kane’s future.

Bielsa, speaking hours before Leeds announced Bamford had committed himself to the club until 2026, said: “Bamford is a very important player for us and one of the best strikers that English football has.”

Bamford was the second-highest scoring Englishman in the Premier League last season with 17 goals, behind Kane, who scored 23.

Leeds will bid to kickstart their new campaign with victory at home against Rafael Benitez’s Everton on Saturday.

Expectation among Whites fans following last season’s ninth-placed finish was dampened by their 5-1 opening-day defeat at Manchester United.

Bielsa, typically, said he took full responsibility for the manner of his side’s defeat.

“The manager isn’t good if he tells you what is going to happen in the game,” he said.

“He also isn’t good because he uses resources to incorporate the knowledge so that the things that you don’t want to happen happen.

“He is only good if the process to avoid what hurts a team is effective, so that’s why I explained to the players that I feel absolutely responsible for the situations that happened in the game against Man United.”

The Argentinian said his biggest disappointment about his side’s defeat at Old Trafford was letting the fans down.

“We feel like the expectations and the hopes that the fans had for this game, we feel like we have defrauded them and if there is something that hurts a lot it is to disappoint, to not give what is expected of us,” he said.

Kalvin Phillips was a unused substitute last Sunday after Bielsa deemed he was not fully up to speed following his England exploits at Euro 2020.

But the Leeds talisman could return against Everton, who gave Benitez a dream start as their manager by beating Southampton 3-1 at Goodison Park on the opening day.

Bielsa said of the Spaniard: “Sincerely, I can’t remember if we have come up against each other, both of us have been professionals for a long time.

“What has made him successful is he puts together a very compact team, difficult to beat and he always manages to get the maximum out of the players he manages.”

Leeds will be without defender Diego Llorente for at least another week as he recovers from a muscle strain, but Bielsa has no new injury concerns.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

225K+
Followers
104K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Diego Llorente
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football#Manchester United#England#Tottenham#Spurs#Englishman#The Premier League#Argentinian#Southampton 3 1#Spaniard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Premier League90min.com

Patrick Bamford signs new Leeds United contract

Leeds United have confirmed that striker Patrick Bamford has put pen to paper on a new five-year contract at Elland Road. The 27-year-old, who bagged 17 goals for Marcelo Bielsa's side last season, had entered the final year of his contract, but it was always expected that an extension was coming sooner rather than later.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa unlikely to add to Leeds squad before transfer window closes

Marcelo Bielsa is not expecting Leeds to make any more new signings before the transfer windows closes at the end of this month.Leeds have added £13.5million defender Junior Firpo from Barcelona and Norwegian goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson from Valerenga to last season’s squad.Jack Harrison’s extended loan deal has also been made permanent, but with regards to further new arrivals, Bielsa admitted the club have been unable to land the right player at the right price.“It’s not probable that any more signings will be made,” the 66-year-old head coach said.“I’m comfortable with the players I can count on at the moment. It’s...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford on Tottenham radar

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is on Tottenham's radar. The Telegraph says Tottenham are eyeing Bamford as a summer transfer target. The north Londoners see the 27-year-old as a possible replacement for Harry Kane, who is being strongly linked with Manchester City as the transfer window draws to an end.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford to resist Spurs approach

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is happy at Elland Road. The Mirror says Bamford is set to turn down the advances of Tottenham in favour of signing a new contract at Leeds. Bamford, who scored 17 Premier League goals last season, has been identified as a transfer target by Spurs,...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa talks Phillips return; Bamford contract

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa admits he wants to see Patrick Bamford sign a new contract. The 27-year-old is into the final season of his contract at Elland Road and has attracted interest from Tottenham. Speaking ahead of Saturday's match with Everton, Bielsa refused to divulge details of how talks...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa satisfied with a point from ‘big test’ against Everton

Marcelo Bielsa said Leeds overcame “a big test” after their first home Premier League game of the season ended in a 2-2 draw against EvertonBielsa’s side, humbled 5-1 at Manchester United on the opening day, hit back twice to earn a deserved point in their first top-flight game with a full house at Elland Road in 17 years.Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first-half penalty was cancelled out by Mateusz Klich before the break and after Demarai Gray had restored Everton’s lead, Raphinha raised the roof with a thumping equaliser.“The game today was a big test for the team and this was multiplied as...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Marcelo Bielsa 'needs to stop making excuses and teach Leeds United how to defend', says Stan Collymore... who slams £8m-a-year boss and claims he could face the SACK if he doesn't fix issues from Man United drubbing

Too many fans and pundits have 'drunk the Cool Aid' and believe Marcelo Bielsa is a genius but he could face the sack, according to Stan Collymore. The former striker slammed Leeds' tactical inflexibility and even said the much-loved Argentine could be booted from his £8m-a-year job if he does not learn from the 5-1 drubbing by Manchester United.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Marcelo Bielsa admits Crewe made things tough for Leeds

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa admitted Crewe made life difficult for his side before three late goals secured a 3-0 Carabao Cup win at a sold-out Elland Road. Kalvin Phillips finally broke Crewe’s stubborn resistance deep in the second half before Jack Harrison sealed Leeds’ passage to the third round with two more in the last five minutes.
SoccerTribal Football

Leeds striker Bamford in England squad; Man Utd youngster Greenwood snubbed

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has received his first senior call-up for England's 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Right-back Trent-Alexander Arnold returns to the squad after missing Euro 2020 with a thigh injury, with midfielder Jesse Lingard also recalled to the squad. Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell and Manchester United forward Mason...
Sportspunditarena.com

Patrick Bamford receives first call-up for England

Patrick Bamford receives England call-up. Any lingering hopes of Patrick Bamford playing for Ireland appear to have been dashed, after the Leeds United striker received his first call-up for England today. Bamford has been included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Gareth Southgate hails Patrick Bamford's 'fortitude and character' as striker gets first England call-up

Trent-Alexander Arnold, Jesse Lingard and Patrick Bamford included. Mason Greenwood, Dele Alli and Danny Ings miss out. Patrick Bamford received his first England call-up after Gareth Southgate opted to choose the Leeds United striker ahead of Mason Greenwood — who he admitted should “warrant” a place in the squad given his performances — and the more experienced Danny Ings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy