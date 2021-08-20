Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

By Ken Spurrell
Tacoma Daily Index
 4 days ago

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 25, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

www.tacomadailyindex.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Cars
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Ford F 150#Bills#Vehicles#Abandoned Vehicle#State#Bill S Towing Inc#Acura#Buick#Chry Town Country#Dodge#Gmc Envoy#Hyundai#Lexus#Merc#Pontiac#Subaru Legacy#Vw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban say no evacuation extension as G7 meets on Afghan crisis

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers inisted on Tuesday that all foreign evacuations from the country must be completed by Aug. 31 while Western leaders said they would press the hardline Islamists to allow people to leave after that. Kabul airport has been mired in chaos as foreign...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and snappy dresser during nearly 60 years with the band, has died, his spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. He was 80 years old. "It is with immense...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy