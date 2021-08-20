Cancel
Decatur, GA

Congressman Hank Johnson announces 2021 Military Academy application process is now open to 4th district students

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 9 days ago
Wednesday, U.S. Congressman Hank Johnson of Georgia’s 4th Congressional district, announced that he is accepting applications from students seeking nominations and appointments to a U.S. Military Service Academy – Army, Air Force, Navy or Merchant Marines.

“Putting forward nominations of Fourth District students for admission to the U.S. Military Academies is one of the most important jobs we do each year,” said Rep. Johnson. “The nomination process is not easy. It’s a long road, but it’s rewarding. All of our outstanding nominees are at or near the top of their class in academics, athletics and community service.”

Georgia’s Congressional Fourth District covers the entirety of Centerville, Lithonia, Stonecrest, and Stone Mountain, with portions of Decatur and Snellville.

Students interested in applying should visit the Congressman’s website for application forms and more information about the process at: hankjohnson.house.gov/serving-you/military-academy-nominations. Since taking office in 2007, Congressman Johnson has nominated more than 190 Fourth District students with 110 receiving appointments. These appointments are worth more than $39 million in college tuition costs collectively.

The deadline for completed applications is Monday, October 25, 2021, by 5 PM (no exceptions) at the Congressman’s District office: 5240 Snapfinger Park Drive, Suite 140, Decatur, GA 30035 or e-mailed to GA04noms@mail.house.gov.

TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

