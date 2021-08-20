Cancel
Carteret County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...All Eastern North Carolina beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur between noon and 1 PM today. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

alerts.weather.gov

Nassau County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Nassau, Inland Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Nassau; Inland Nassau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Nassau, Camden and southwestern Glynn Counties through 115 PM EDT At 1245 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kingsland, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Kingsland, Fernandina Beach, Hilliard, Woodbine, Kings Bay Base, Kings Ferry, Jekyll Island, Waverly and Tarboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Winnebago County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Green Bay. If on or near Lake Butte Des Morts, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to urban flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY At 1149 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Rush Lake, or near Eureka, moving east at 25 mph. Pea size hail was reported north of Eureka at 1140 am. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Oshkosh around 1215 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Pickett, Butte Des Morts, Highland Shore, Lake Butte Des Morts, Rivermoor, Winneconne, Harbor Springs, Ring, Waukau and Fisk. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected across low-lying areas along the banks of the Lower Cape Fear River including local tributaries. * WHERE...The banks of the lower Cape Fear River, local tidal waterways and creeks, from downtown Wilmington southward. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one half foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, a block of Water Street observes minor flooding up to one quarter foot in depth. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/12 AM 5.9 1.2 1.0 1 Minor 24/12 PM 5.3 0.6 0.8 1 None 25/12 AM 5.6 0.9 0.8 1 Minor 25/01 PM 5.2 0.5 0.8 1 None 26/01 AM 5.4 0.7 0.8 1 None 26/01 PM 5.2 0.5 0.8 1 None
Sheboygan County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sheboygan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Sheboygan County through 130 PM CDT At 106 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elkhart Lake, or near Plymouth, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove, Oostburg, Kohler, Random Lake, Elkhart Lake, Greenbush, Cascade, Adell, Waldo, Glenbeulah, Haven, Silver Creek, Beechwood, Johnsonville, Gibbsville, Batavia and Hingham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Sioux County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sioux A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sioux County through 1030 PM CDT At 953 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Selfridge, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Yates. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Glynn County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Glynn, Inland Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Glynn; Inland Glynn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Glynn County through 1245 PM EDT At 1202 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Brunswick, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Dock Junction, Country Club Estates, Thalmann, Sea Island, Everett and Boys Estate. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Camden County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Inland Camden by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 12:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Inland Camden A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Nassau, Camden and southwestern Glynn Counties through 115 PM EDT At 1245 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kingsland, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Kingsland, Fernandina Beach, Hilliard, Woodbine, Kings Bay Base, Kings Ferry, Jekyll Island, Waverly and Tarboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Winnebago County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 12:06:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Winnebago THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still expected with this thunderstorm. If severe weather occurred in your area, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Green Bay.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 16:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Eastern-most beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through this early this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Brown County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Kewaunee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 12:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Kewaunee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN...SOUTHWESTERN KEWAUNEE AND NORTHERN MANITOWOC COUNTIES At 1216 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Denmark, or 10 miles north of Manitowoc, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Two Creeks around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mishicot, Kellnersville, Maribel, Larrabee, Curran, Wayside, Morrison, Maple Grove, Shirley and Cooperstown. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Carlton County, MNweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore...which occur most often at low spots in sandbars... near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Beach Hazards Statement, which is in effect from 2 PM CDT this afternoon through this evening. * LOCATIONS...Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches. * TIMING...Winds and waves will increase this afternoon with the worst conditions expected mid to late this afternoon into the early evening. * DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS...Are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * HIGH WAVE ACTION...Can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.
Langlade County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Langlade, Marathon, Menominee, Northern Oconto County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Langlade; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Wood Showers and thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Wood, Portage, eastern Marathon, Menominee, Waupaca, Oconto, northwestern Outagamie, southern Langlade and Shawano Counties through 1215 PM CDT At 1123 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a large cluster of showers and thunderstorms across central into portions of northeast Wisconsin this morning. The strongest storms extended across Portage and Waupaca counties. The showers and thunderstorms were moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to around 40 mph and locally heavy rainfall are possible with the strongest storms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clintonville, Embarrass, Shawano, Navarino Wildlife Area, Waupaca, Embarrass, Big Falls, Stevens Point, Bancroft, Wausau and Mosinee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Calumet County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calumet; Waushara; Winnebago Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Calumet, Winnebago, Waushara, southern Waupaca and Outagamie Counties through 1130 AM CDT At 1030 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Waupaca to near Fremont to Lake Poygan to near Redgranite to near Westfield. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Appleton, Oshkosh, Waupaca, Wautoma, Menasha, Kaukauna, Little Chute, New London, Kimberly and Redgranite. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Nassau County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Nassau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Nassau, western Camden and northern Charlton Counties through 100 PM EDT At 1209 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kings Ferry, or near Hilliard, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Hilliard, Folkston, Woodbine, Homeland, Kings Ferry, Waverly, Race Pond, Tarboro and Colesburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Honolulu County, HIweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for East Honolulu, Koolau Windward, Olomana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:33:00 Expires: 2021-08-24 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: East Honolulu; Koolau Windward; Olomana HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF OAHU AND KAUAI HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Surf heights 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...East facing shores of Oahu. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
Fond Du Lac County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Fond du Lac County through 1215 PM CDT At 1201 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rush Lake, or over Ripon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fond Du Lac, Ripon, North Fond Du Lac, Oakfield, Rosendale, Brandon, Southern Lake Winnebago, Taycheedah, Lamartine, Eldorado, Alto, Mount Calvary, St. Cloud, Fairwater, Van Dyne, Peebles, Pipe, Lagoda, Calvary and Marytown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Douglas County, WIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore...which occur most often at low spots in sandbars... near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Douglas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Beach Hazards Statement, which is in effect from 2 PM CDT this afternoon through this evening. * LOCATIONS...Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches. * TIMING...Winds and waves will increase this afternoon with the worst conditions expected mid to late this afternoon into the early evening. * DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS...Are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * HIGH WAVE ACTION...Can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Tompkins County, NYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 13:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 12:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 384.1 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM EDT Tuesday was 384.3 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 384.0 feet. * Impact...At 384.0 feet, Water will affect some properties along the lake shore in the towns of Ulysses, Trumansburg and Lansing. No homes are flooded at this level. Parks near the lake may flood. Wind waves may cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.

