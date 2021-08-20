Google Calendar will let you record where you’re working to help organize office meetings

Employees want more remote work than many employers are willing to give — and new research suggests the disconnect will send a lot of workers rushing to the exits. About 36% of employees who currently work from home at least one day a week would return to the office full time if ordered to do so, but they would start looking for a new job, according to a new working paper from the University of Chicago's Becker Friedman Institute for Economics. About 6% would quit right away before returning to the office, the working paper found.