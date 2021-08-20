Cancel
Google Calendar will let you record where you’re working to help organize office meetings

By Jon Porter
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is adding an option to its Calendar service to let you show where you’re working on any given day of the week, the company has announced. The feature will start rolling out from August 30th for users on select Google Workspace plans, and will be accessible via Calendar’s settings menu alongside its existing working hours options, as well as on the weekly calendar view below where it shows each day’s dates. Available work locations include “Office,” “Home,” “Unspecified,” or “Somewhere else.”

