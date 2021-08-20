Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Are You Ready for the "September Shuffle"?

By Todd Cherches
Inc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you call it the "September Shuffle," the "September Scramble," the "September Scuffle," the "Big Quit," the "Great Resignation," the "Great Reset," or the "Big Reboot," as Bob Dylan sang, "the times, they are a changin'." Regardless of what you are calling it, the question is: How ready are you for the chaos, confusion, and conflict that is about to ensue?

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Johnny Paycheck
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Marvin Gaye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Playtime#Covid#Seinfeld#Wfa#Mbwa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Nashville, TNthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Mike Younger, “Killing Time”

In Their Words: “‘Killing Time’ is a sideways glance at another time and the dreams and people of that time. I had survived the Hall Of Horrors which was the street/squatter experience in New York City in 1992/1993 — and I’d lost more than a few pals along the way. The lyrics take comfort in the remembrance of past friendships forged in the fire of struggle, but swept apart like grains of sand. … I’ve always been deeply affected by the struggles faced by our disenfranchised communities. I greatly admire those writers and creative people in general, who, through their work, have lent their voices to the struggle for equity in our society, like John Lennon, Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley, and others. Artists have nothing to lose by speaking their truth, and doing so unapologetically, especially these days. That’s what I strive for in my work. There are enough great songs about pickup trucks already.” — Mike Younger.
ApparelRefinery29

Are You Ready For The Tube-Top Renaissance?

The ability to go out again, after more than a year at home, heralds the inevitable reconsideration of going-out tops. This summer, we’ve already welcomed back chainmail halters with cowl necks à la Paris Hilton’s getup from her 21st birthday party and Keira Knightley's in Bend It Like Beckham. Similarly, cropped cardigans held together by nothing but an inconsequential pin have become regulars in the wardrobes of Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Hailey Bieber (not to mention our own). With the summer fading into fall, there’s just enough time for one last party piece to have a moment in the sun.
New York City, NYmixonline.com

Broadway Audio Pros Ready for September Return

New York, NY (August 17, 2021)—The Great White Way is ready to reopen in September, marking the return of live theater in New York City with numerous productions returning to the stage. Heralding that return, the 74th Tony Awards, honoring the best of New York theater, will take place late in the month, finally naming the winners of nominations that were first announced in October, 2020.
CelebritiesPosted by
American Songwriter

Joshua Radin: An Artistic Turn

When Joshua Radin was a kid in Shaker Heights, he realized something which seemed obvious to him, yet no one his age seemed to register: that none of the current hits of the day compared to the great songs his parents often played. He was born in 1974 into a home always alive with the great music his parents loved: The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Young, and Motown. It shaped his soul.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jay Pickett dies aged 60

Jay Pickett has died aged 60. The US actor - who appeared in soap operas 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives' - passed away unexpectedly on the set of his new movie 'Treasure Valley' while preparing to shoot a scene. Travis Mills, the movie's director, wrote on the motion...
MusicGossip Cop

Mick Jagger Welcoming Baby No. 9 With Longtime Girlfriend?

Has Mick Jagger welcomed a ninth child? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Jagger getting married to his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and having a new baby. Let’s look back on this story to see what ended up happening. ‘Time Ain’t On His Side’. The Globe reported...
Public Healthwcsx.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are The Newest Faces Of Tiffany & Co.

Music’s biggest and most popular power couple just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the newest brand ambassadors of Tiffany & Co. The partnership was revealed in the “Icons” edition of Harper’s Bazaar, which featured Beyoncé as the cover star. The partnership is just the latest venture for the couple.
TV & VideosPopculture

Hoda Kotb Shares Bittersweet Farewell to 'Today' Co-Star That Has Fans Emotional

The cast and crew of the Today show just bid an emotional farewell to one of their own. During Monday morning’s episode, co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager led a "bittersweet" goodbye to Joanne LaMarca, who has served as executive producer on Today with Hoda & Jenna for years. The bittersweet moment even sparked some tears from fans, who were quick to send messages of support and well wishes as LaMarca embarks on her next adventure.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Don Everly Cause of Death: Did He Die Same Way as Phil Everly?

Don Everly, the one half of the duo Everly Brothers, died at the age of 84, his family confirmed. Everly's family confirmed this week that the last surviving member of the duo Everly Brothers, Don, has died at his home in Nashville. A spokesperson for the family also revealed the news to Los Angeles Times, but did not disclose further details about his death.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

5 Hated Classic Rock Songs From Great Bands

Even the greatest classic rock bands don’t have a perfect catalogue. Especially when they experimented with their music, there was always the risk of something not working out. And let’s just say, these songs disappointed their fans. 5. Tai’ Shan – Rush. Rush have some pretty weird songs in their...
MusicGossip Cop

The Rolling Stones Latest Tour Could Be Devastating To Their Health?

The Rolling Stones are set to embark on yet another tour in late September, but are friends of the band worried it’s too much for the ’60s icons? One report this week says those close to the band think this tour could be “pushing themselves too far.” Gossip Cop has the story.

Comments / 0

Community Policy