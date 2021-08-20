Cancel
MLB

Hentges scheduled to start for Cleveland against Los Angeles

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Los Angeles Angels (62-61, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (58-61, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (2-1, 4.71 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Indians: Sam Hentges (1-4, 7.95 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -118, Angels +100; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to face the Cleveland Indians on Friday.

The Indians are 29-27 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is slugging .401 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .541 slugging percentage, including 57 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Angels are 30-31 in road games. Los Angeles has slugged .420 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a mark of .641.

The Indians won the last meeting 3-2. Aaron Civale secured his sixth victory and Ramirez went 1-for-3 for Cleveland. Tony Watson took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 76 RBIs and is batting .257.

David Fletcher leads the Angels with 140 hits and has 39 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Angels: Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

