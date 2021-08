Samsung has filed a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) showing how movable camera sensors can be used to help users switch between two different lenses with different apertures. Spotted first by LetsGo Digital, this will allow the user to change the aperture being used for a specific photo depending on lighting conditions. When the time comes to snap a photo under dark conditions, a switch to a lens with a wider aperture will allow more light in.