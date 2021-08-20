Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with Dimensity 720 is coming to Amazon India with downgraded screen

Wednesday, Samsung officially unveiled a full line of new products including its latest ANC Galaxy Buds, a beautiful new Galaxy watch that’s sporting the revamped Wear OS powered by Samsung, and of course, the next iterations of the Galaxy Fold and Flip smartphones. The latter two devices are already available for pre-order on Samsung’s website and at select retailers. Retailing for $999, the smaller Galaxy Z Flip3 can be had for as little as $399 when you trade in an eligible device and use the promotional credit that Samsung is offering during the pre-sale. While I’m not sold on foldable phones, yet, it appears that Samsung has a couple of winners with the latest Galaxy devices. This is thanks to improvements in all the right places and that includes price. Check out MKBHD and his breakdown of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G.