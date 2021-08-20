Cancel
Clay County, FL

Clay County Deputy hospitalized with COVID-19, community gathers to pray

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is fighting for his life in hospital.

Deputy Clint Seagle is battling COVID-19 at the St. Vincent Hospital in Middleburgh and neighbors gathered to pray and support him on Thursday night. Leaders shared words of strength, with messages of love and hope written for him.

“We all need you, your family needs you and we are just ready to have your happy smile home,” Patrol Deputy Heather Linier said.

Action News Jax learned Deputy Seagle has been in the hospital for nearly a month. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook says at last check, he’s extremely ill and in critical condition.

“The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has already lost one member to COVID, it was about this time last year. Unfortunately, we are getting close to potentially losing a second one and we have another one in the hospital,” Sheriff Cook said.

The fifth window from the top left is Deputy Seagle, with a blue light overlooking where the gathering was held. Patrol Deputy Linier has known him for about 12 years, even working as partners and becoming close friends.

“Having someone that you can trust, that you know always has your back and knowing no matter what I have his back, it’s a partnership,” she said.

Deputy Seagle has been a member of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office since 2006 and served the country for 21 years in the United States Navy. Patrol Deputy Linier says he is one of a kind and will not only fight but win this battle.

“Clint, you need to get your butt back to work, that’s it. We need you back, we need your smile, we need you,” she said.

Former pastor and former Clay County officer Tim Martin said the entire community has the Seagles’ backs.

“We just want him to know that we love him, we love his family, and we are here for them for whatever they need,” Martin said.

Seagle’s family did not want to talk, but Sheriff Michelle Cook said if you don’t have a reason not to get vaccinated, she strongly encourages you to do so.

©2021 Cox Media Group

