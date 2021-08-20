Cancel
'Never Have I Ever' renewed for season 3

 4 days ago

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): Mindy Kaling's much-loved comedy teen drama has been renewed for a third season on Netflix. As per Variety, co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher announced the same in a joint statement that read, "We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamoured to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager."The series revolves around the story of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a first-generation Indian-American teenager who after a traumatic year including grief over losing her father, wants to improve her status at school; but friends, family, and feelings do not make it easy on her.

