New Motorola Edge launches in the US with 144 Hz display, Snapdragon 778G chipset

GrahamD, 10 hours agoBig mistake. A massive downgrade and insulting to the original Edge.For me, I would call it a small upgrade with previous edge 20 (camera is useless for me, bigger battery and LCD is welcome) but I still won't buy that, no micro SD card slot, no 3.5mm jack (although I use WI-1000XM2), still a punch hole on the screen, and it is even has no 5G support on AT&T (I have reason for my self not to move to T-Mobile in this area, but AT&T really a **** in compatibility with unlocked devices unless people use Samsung or Apple), so if I have to endure all of these disadvantages, I would buy a more powerful and cheaper model.