Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

REVIEW: Atmosphere and Cypress Hill bring distinct hip-hop styles to Berkeley

By Roman Gokhman
riffmagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERKELEY — On “The Best Day,” rapper Slug (Sean Daley) of duo Atmosphere laments a bad day—nay, year—he’s having. The 2010 single, which came in the second half of the group’s show at the Greek Theatre on Thursday, was nowhere close to whiny, however. Even though Slug acknowledged his last 18 months have felt more like five years, he was full of joy in Berkeley, dripping with gratitude with his words, his voice and his movements on stage.

riffmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Berkeley, CA
Entertainment
State
Minnesota State
City
Berkeley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthems#Puppets#Latino#Greek#House Of Pain#Daft Punk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

30 years of Cypress Hill: Hip-hop revolutionaries, at Pavilion at Riverfront on Saturday, dropped debut album three decades ago

Much has been made of how Nirvana’s “Nevermind” changed the course of music and pop culture when the game-changing album dropped in September 1991. However, the prior month, hip hop was revolutionized by Cypress Hill’s daring self-titled eponymous album. The slow, trippy beats, bizarre samples and noises and MC B Real’s quirky nasal delivery are just some of the reasons the album is worth celebrating 30 years after it dropped.
San Francisco, CAriffmagazine.com

REVIEW: Green Day brings 40,000 together at Hella Mega spectacle in SF

SAN FRANCISCO — It wasn’t the first post-pandemic concert here but the Hella Mega Tour at Oracle Park on Friday—with Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and the Interrupters—was a coronation of sorts to a return to culture and shared experience. Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong announced his intentions right at the outside of the band’s 100-minute stadium-sized set.
Norco, CALos Angeles Daily News

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill headline a taco festival coming to Norco in September

Sorry Tuesday, this taco party is moving to the weekend with a hip-hop fiesta in honor of the ubiquitous dish. Tickets are on sale for Fiesta de Taco, a one-day music festival and celebration of tacos that’s bringing acts such as Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Warren G and Too Short to SilverLakes in Norco Sept. 25.
Musicriffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – Aug. 31

The modern brilliance of Fantastic Negrito, a ’90s throwback by Wage War, an ’80s revival by Men Without Hats, the country stylings of Hayes Carll and the Read Southall Band, and the old-school soul of Carter Ace make up this week’s Tuesday Tracks selections. Fantastic Negrito with Miko Marks, “Rolling...
Scienceriffmagazine.com

REVIEW: The latest from LANY, ‘gg bb xx,’ is a fun ride with little depth

LANY, whose name is an acronym for Los Angeles and New York, wanted a four-letter moniker for aesthetic purposes when it formed in 2014—just not one that unveiled the Nashville natives’ true origins. The coast-obsessed trio (Paul Klein, Les Priest and Jake Clifford Goss) hasn’t had a long career, but quickly rose to stardom, touring with the likes of Halsey and Ellie Goulding before releasing a debut album in 2017, Malibu Nights (2018) and in 2020’s Mama’s Boy. LANY continues to churn out the content with its fourth album in five years, gg bb xx. It’s the most polished, for better or for worse.
Musicriffmagazine.com

INTERVIEW: Joywave pushes forward to a post-pandemic ‘Cleanse’

It took some time, but Joywave vocalist Daniel Armbruster says he’s looking forward to the return of a musical “normalcy.”. “I’m excited … now,” Armbruster said. “I’m ready to get back out there and do it live for real.”. Armbruster said his favorite part of music and being in a...
MusicBillboard

Beastie Boys' Mike D, Flying Lotus, Lupe Fiasco & Others Mourn Death of Reggae Legend Lee 'Scratch' Perry

Musicians around the world are mourning the loss of legendary Jamaican producer and a dub pioneer Lee "Scratch" Perry, who died Sunday (Aug. 29) at the age of 85. "We send the most love and respect we can to Lee Perry who passed today, to his family and loved ones and the many he influenced with his pioneering spirit and work," Mike D tweeted. "We are truly grateful to have been inspired by and collaborated with this true legend."
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Uncle Nameless Brings An Alternative/Psychedelic Twist To Hip-Hop Music With His Songs

Born and raised in Melbourne, Uncle Nameless grew up surrounded by music, busking and living off live street performances with his old man. By 6, he was playing classical flamenco and blues guitar and later learnt to play drums. He started making beats when he was 16 and started rapping around 17. He spent a lot of his time digging and sampling records with an MPC, particularly rare psychedelic music from the late 60s and early 70s. That has had a big influence on his style and sound now.
Beauty & Fashionpapermag.com

Hip-Hop Trailblazer Angel Haze Is Back!

Back in 2012, NYC rapper Angel Haze was one of hip-hop's most talked about newcomers, breaking out with ferocious tracks like "New York" and "Werkin' Girls" that established her as a serious force (in fashion, entertainment and beyond). Then 20 years old, Haze was swept up by the major label...
Hip Hoptopshelfmusicmag.com

In memoriam of hip hop legend, Zumbi of Zion I

“… Always in my life, till the day that I die,” raps Zumbi of Zion I, to conclude one of his most poignant verses in “Bird’s Eye View”. Yet, not a single person ever expected for those words to come to fruition so abruptly. Born Stephen Gaines, his family has confirmed the prolific MC’s untimely passing Friday at the age of 49 in a statement to KQED.
MoviesEW.com

The Night House review: Indoor horror with real atmosphere

There's a certain "Hotel California"-ness to most house horror that can get a little exhausting. If they can check out anytime they like, why do these hapless, terrorized characters never leave? (Or for the love of Airbnb, just take a long weekend.) Director David Bruckner's uncanny mood piece The Night House (in theaters Friday) at least gives its heartbroken protagonist, Beth (Rebecca Hall), a compelling reason to stay: The bucolic upstate lake home that most of the movie takes place in was built by her late architect husband, Owen (Evan Jonigkeit). They were happy there, and it's hardly been a week since he inexplicably took his own life in the little rowboat bobbing out front.
Musicthesource.com

Explore The “Smithsonian Anthology Of Hip-Hop and Rap”

The landmark Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap is here. The first of it’s kind book arrived over the weekend boasting 120 tracks, nine CDs, a 300-page book with eleven essays, extensive track-by-track liner notes and never-before-published images. In terms of music, the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap dives...
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele turns heads in a dazzling figure-flattering dress on date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

One thing's for sure: it’s always a sign of a good party when you dance your way out of your shoes. Such appeared to be the case for Adele who stunned when she headed to NBA star Lebron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party in West Hollywood Friday evening wearing a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist and showed off her figure, and also featured structured shoulders.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Fans Say Nia Long Is ‘Killing It’ as She Works Out in Skimpy Black Top in New Video

Nia Long celebrated "Nia Long Day" in New York City by sharing a video that showed her working out while clad in a skimpy black top and her fans had their say. American actress Nia Long is known for starring as Beulah "Lisa" Wilkes on the sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." She has starred in many other movies and television series and is a recipient of multiple awards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy