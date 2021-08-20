PDC Women's Series 2021: Germany leg cancelled and events added to Milton Keynes and Barnsley
The PDC has announced that the opening weekend of its Women's Series in Germany has been cancelled, with the events switching to Milton Keynes and Barnsley later this year. Earlier this month the PDC announced news of an expanded three weekend, 12-event Women's Series, however with a low number of entries for the opening four events in Niedernhausen, a decision has been taken to cancel the event on August 28 and 29.www.skysports.com
