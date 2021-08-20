Melissa Joan Hart ‘disappointed with herself’ after ‘getting lazy’ and contracting Covid

Melissa Joan Hart has expressed disappointment in herself after “getting lazy” and contracting Covid-19.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star posted an emotional video to her Instagram on Thursday (19 August), in which she revealed that she is bed-ridden and struggling to breathe due to the illness.

Hart, who is fully vaccinated, said that she is “really mad because we tried and we took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot”.

She continued: “But we got a little lazy and I think as a country we got lazy and I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear masks at school. I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from and… nothing I can do about it now.”

The actor, whose credits include the sitcoms Melissa & Joey and Clarissa Explains It All , also expressed her fears that her health may impact others.

“If someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can’t go with them and just… [I’m] scared and sad and disappointed [in] myself and some of our leaders, and a lot of people, including myself,” she said. “I just wish I’d done better so I’m asking you guys to do better. Protect your families, protect your kids. It’s not over yet, I hoped it was but it’s not, so stay vigilant and stay safe.”

Hart wrote in an Instagram caption that she did not post the video to “be political or gain pity”, but to spread awareness that Covid is still active.

A number of Hart’s friends and former co-stars sent the actor well wishes on Instagram.

“Oh no!!!!,” wrote Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton. “Thankfully you are vaccinated – praying for a speedy recovery!!!!”

Actor Jenna Leigh Green, who played Hart’s nemesis Libby on Sabrina the Teenage Witch , added: “Lady!! I’m sending you so much love and healing prayers! Please don’t be so hard on yourself! Just rest and take care of yourself. Thank you for encouraging others to be careful and safe!”