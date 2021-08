Who says that single-player gaming is dead? Well, certain companies consider it to be, but what do they know?. While it’s nice to be able to play games online with friends either cooperatively or competitively, often you just want to immerse yourself in a game’s world without any distractions. For that, there’s nothing better than a great single-player game. Luckily for you, the PS4 is home to some of the best single-player games out there. A lot of them are fairly cheap to pick up now, too.