Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME -- Archaeologists in the ancient city of Pompeii have discovered a remarkably well-preserved skeleton during excavations of a tomb that also shed light on the cultural life of the city before it was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in 79 A.D. A skull bearing tufts of white hair and...

www.arkansasonline.com

