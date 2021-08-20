Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)
Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,538 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Steelcase worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
