NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 14,732 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)
NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0