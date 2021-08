This session was first shown during FTE APEX Virtual Expo in May 2021. Click the ‘play’ button to watch the full video. The return of inflight service will be key to building the passenger confidence needed to restore travel post-COVID-19. In this session, which was first broadcast during FTE APEX Virtual EXPO in May 2021, industry figures from Qatar Airways, Swoop, Skylight Aviation, Just Eat and Transavia shared what initiatives their respective organisations have introduced to enhance the passenger experience up in the air during the COVID-19 pandemic, and discussed new trends in the inflight service, catering & retail space.