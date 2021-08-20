Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC
Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 18,556 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC's holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
