ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).