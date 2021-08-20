Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.87 Million
Wall Street analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to announce $220.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $220.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.www.modernreaders.com
